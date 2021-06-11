Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $219.65, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLED was $219.65, representing a -16.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $262.77 and a 53.05% increase over the 52 week low of $143.51.

OLED is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). OLED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports OLED's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.88%, compared to an industry average of 25.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OLED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OLED as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (OLED)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (OLED).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an decrease of -21.03% over the last 100 days. ACES has the highest percent weighting of OLED at 5.99%.

