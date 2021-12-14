Dividends
Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OLED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $155.33, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLED was $155.33, representing a -40.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $262.77 and a 11.08% increase over the 52 week low of $139.83.

OLED is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). OLED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.03. Zacks Investment Research reports OLED's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.34%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the oled Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OLED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OLED as a top-10 holding:

  • Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (HDGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HDGE with an increase of 3.91% over the last 100 days.

