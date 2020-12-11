Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OLED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OLED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $232.9, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLED was $232.9, representing a -2.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $238.64 and a 121.58% increase over the 52 week low of $105.11.

OLED is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). OLED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports OLED's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.2%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OLED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OLED as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust (ACES)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an increase of 72.2% over the last 100 days. ACES has the highest percent weighting of OLED at 4.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.