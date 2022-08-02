Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) insiders sold US$8.2m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Universal Display

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Lawrence Lacerte, for US$5.2m worth of shares, at about US$209 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$116. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Universal Display didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:OLED Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Universal Display insiders own 7.8% of the company, currently worth about US$425m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Universal Display Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Universal Display insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Universal Display insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

