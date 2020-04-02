Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Universal Display Corp. (OLED) closed at $122.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the organic light-emitting diode technology company had lost 23.41% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 16.08% in that time.

OLED will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 1.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $101.42 million, up 15.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $437.99 million. These totals would mark changes of -3.94% and +8.1%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OLED should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% lower. OLED currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, OLED is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.77, which means OLED is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that OLED has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OLED's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

