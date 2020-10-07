Dividends
Universal Corporation (UVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Universal Corporation (UVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.64, the dividend yield is 7.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVV was $43.64, representing a -25.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.30 and a 17.82% increase over the 52 week low of $37.04.

UVV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). UVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07.

Interested in gaining exposure to UVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UVV as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)
  • Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
  • VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 26.33% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of UVV at 4.56%.

