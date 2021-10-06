Universal Corporation (UVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Universal Corporation (UVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.52, the dividend yield is 6.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVV was $50.52, representing a -17.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.95 and a 30.14% increase over the 52 week low of $38.82.

UVV is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) and Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB). UVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the uvv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UVV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEY with an decrease of -5.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UVV at 2.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.