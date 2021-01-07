Universal Corporation (UVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

Universal Corporation (UVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UVV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVV was $53.66, representing a -7.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.30 and a 44.87% increase over the 52 week low of $37.04.

UVV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). UVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UVV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 23.25% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of UVV at 4.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.