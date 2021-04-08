Universal Corporation (UVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Universal Corporation (UVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.61, the dividend yield is 5.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVV was $58.61, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.97 and a 50.98% increase over the 52 week low of $38.82.

UVV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). UVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UVV Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UVV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 31.88% over the last 100 days. XSHD has the highest percent weighting of UVV at 3.16%.

