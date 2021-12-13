Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Is Up But Financials Look Inconsistent: Which Way Is The Stock Headed?

Most readers would already know that Universal's (NYSE:UVV) stock increased by 4.0% over the past week. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement In this article, we decided to focus on Universal's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal is:

8.0% = US$107m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Universal's Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

On the face of it, Universal's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 17% either. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.9% seen by Universal over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

Next, on comparing Universal's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 3.9% in the same period.

NYSE:UVV Past Earnings Growth December 13th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Universal fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Universal Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Universal has a three-year median payout ratio of 87% (implying that it keeps only 13% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

In addition, Universal has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Universal. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Universal by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

