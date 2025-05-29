Universal Corp Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Universal Corp (UVV) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $9.3 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $40.3 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Universal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $20.2 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.9% to $702.3 million from $770.9 million last year.

Universal Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

