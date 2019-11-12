Universal Corp Q2 Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Universal Corp. (UVV) reported that its net income for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019 declined to $28.1 million or $1.11 per share, from last year's $31.4 million or $1.24 per share, reflecting earnings declines in the North America and Other Regions segments, partially offset by earnings improvements in the Other Tobacco Operations segment.

Operating income for the quarter decreased to $43.2 million from $54.4 million in the prior year.

Revenues decreased by $63.7 million to $475.9 million for the latest-quarter, from the prior year, on lower sales volumes and prices.

