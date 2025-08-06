Universal Corp Announces Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Universal Corp (UVV) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.50 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $0.13 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Universal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $9.6 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $593.76 million from $597.05 million last year.

Universal Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.50 Mln. vs. $0.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $593.76 Mln vs. $597.05 Mln last year.

