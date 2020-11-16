Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies

US Markets
LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O Universal Pictures and Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N have reached an agreement that allows the studio's films to be made available in U.S. homes as soon as three weeks after they debut in theaters, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

The deal is similar to one that Universal made earlier this year with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, the world's largest theater chain.

