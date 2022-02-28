Universal buys rights to Neil Diamond's entire song catalogue

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group UMG.AS has bought the rights for U.S. singer-songwriter Neil Diamond's entire song catalogue as well as possible future recordings, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Universal's publishing arm has purchased all Diamond's historic recordings including 110 unreleased tracks, it said, as well as the the rights to record and release future music should the "Sweet Caroline" singer return to the studio.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

