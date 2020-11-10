Universal Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UVV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.15, changing hands as high as $44.27 per share. Universal Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UVV's low point in its 52 week range is $37.04 per share, with $58.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.