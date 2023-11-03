Universal Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UVV

In trading on Friday, shares of Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.38, changing hands as high as $50.69 per share. Universal Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UVV's low point in its 52 week range is $44.40 per share, with $57.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.49.
