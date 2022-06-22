US Markets
CMCSA

Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 25 as COVID cases drop

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

The Universal Beijing Resort said on Wednesday it will reopen on June 25 after being closed for nearly two months, as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital falls.

Adds details about reopening, background

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - The Universal Beijing Resort said on Wednesday it will reopen on June 25 after being closed for nearly two months, as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital falls.

The resort said on its official WeChat account that after it reopens, all visitors must show a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours and wear masks at all times.

It will start selling tickets again on June 23, it said. The Universal Studios Grand Hotel will resume receiving guests on June 24, while the other hotel, NUO Resort Hotel, will open to the public on July 1.

The Universal Beijing Resort shut on May 1 as the city battled an outbreak, which prompted local authorities to shut numerous public venues and carry out multiple rounds of mass testing.

The resort initially announced a June 15 reopening two weeks ago, but was forced to postpone it due to a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Opened in September 2021, the resort includes a CityWalk, two hotels and the Universal Studios theme park.

The Universal Beijing Resort is 30% owned by Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O Universal Parks & Resorts and 70% by state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Tomasz Janowski)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular