Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 25 as COVID cases drop

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - The Universal Beijing Resort said on Wednesday it will reopen on June 25 after being closed for nearly two months as the Chinese capital city was battling with COVID-19 cases.

The resort said on its official WeChat account that after it reopens, all visitors must show a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours and wear masks at all times.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.