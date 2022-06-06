US Markets
CMCSA

Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 15 as COVID curbs ease

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

The Universal Beijing Resort said on Tuesday it will reopen on June 15 after being closed more than a month to comply with China's COVID-19 prevention measures, but it will cap the number of visitors at no more than 75% of capacity.

Adds reopen retails and background

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - The Universal Beijing Resort said on Tuesday it will reopen on June 15 after being closed more than a month to comply with China's COVID-19 prevention measures, but it will cap the number of visitors at no more than 75% of capacity.

The resort, which includes a retail district, two hotels and the Universal Studios theme park, was shut on May 1.

After it reopens, all visitors must show a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours and wear masks at all times, in line with city-wide measures. The resort will also test its employees daily and carry out regular disinfection, it added.

It will start selling tickets again on June 11 and the hotels will resume receiving guests on June 14, it added.

Beijing shut many public areas such as malls and museums in May to curb a COVID-19 outbreak that begun in the Chinese capital on April 22 but has in the past week relaxed curbs after declaring that it had gained control of the situation.

The Universal Beijing Resort opened in September last year. It is 30% owned by Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O Universal Parks & Resorts and 70% by state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jacqueline Wong)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular