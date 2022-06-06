Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 15

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - The Universal Beijing Resort said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday that it would reopen on June 15, capping the number of visitors at no more than 75% of capacity.

The resort includes a CityWalk, two hotels and the Universal Studios theme park. It was closed for COVID-19 pandemic controls on May 1.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

