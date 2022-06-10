Universal Beijing Resort to remain closed until further notice

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - The Universal Beijing Resort said on its official WeChat account on Friday that it would remain closed until further notice, to tie in with the Government strategy to fight the coronavirus.

The resort, which originally planned to reopen on June 15 , includes a CityWalk, two hotels and the Universal Studios theme park.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.