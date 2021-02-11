Univar's (UNVR) Subsidiary ChemPoint Partners With Henkel

Univar Solutions Inc.’s UNVR subsidiary, ChemPoint recently announced its partnership with Henkel Corporation to expand sales, distribution and marketing of Henkel’s Bonderite products in the United States and Canada. The products have various applications such as metal pretreatment, removal, cleaning, specialty coating and others in the industrial manufacturing market.

This partnership enables ChemPoint to provide an entire range of forging, casting, machining, lubricating, cleaning as well as, protection products and coatings. It also includes technical service and support around surface technology and process solutions to help consumers overcome challenging processing conditions.

The collaboration of Henkel’s material expertise and ChemPoint’s technical skill, innovative digital approach and service-driven platforms will help customers seeking a competitive advantage in the homecare and industrial cleaning and lubricants and metal working markets.

Shares of Univar have declined 10.3% in the past year against 16.5% rise of the industry.

Univar is expected to benefit from market expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company is focused on expense management and productivity actions. It also has a strong liquidity position. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140-$145 million for fourth-quarter 2020. Univar projects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $629-$634 million for 2020.

Univar Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Univar Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Univar Solutions Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Univar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, BHP Group BHP and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.

Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 74.2% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged around 143.6% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BHP has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained around 33.3% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 189.4% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied around 55.1% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.