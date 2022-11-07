Univar's (UNVR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR recorded profits of $130 million or 78 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, up from $84.4 million or 49 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings per share were 84 cents, up from 62 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents.



The company’s revenues were $2,983.5 million in the quarter, up around 20% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,928.4 million. The upside in sales can be attributed to the company’s pricing discipline to counter inflation and market share gains.

Segment Review

Revenues from the USA division rose around 25% year over year to $2,021.2 million in the quarter. The upside was primarily driven by pricing discipline and market share gains.



The EMEA segment raked in revenues of $486.5 million, up roughly 6% year over year, supported by pricing discipline in inflationary markets and market share gains.



Revenues from the Canada segment went up around 23% year over year to $273.9 million. The upside was led by pricing discipline and market share gains.



Revenues from the LATAM unit rose roughly 21% to $201.9 million, driven mainly by pricing discipline and the Sweetmix acquisition.

Financials

Univar ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $276.3 million, up around 25% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,466 million, up around 12% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities rose to $257 million in the reported quarter from $123.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The company repurchased shares worth $100 million during the quarter.

Outlook

The company expects adjusted EBITDA for fourth-quarter 2022 to be $180-$200 million. For 2022, adjusted EBITDA is now forecast in the band of $1,050-$1,070 million, compared with $1,040-$1,080 million expected earlier. The guidance reflects strong operational execution, market share growth and cost management. The company also sees net free cash flow for 2022 to be around $400 million.

Price Performance

Univar’s shares have lost 2.2% over a year against 12% decline of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Univar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



