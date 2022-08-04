Univar's (UNVR) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR recorded profits of $162.9 million or 96 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, up from $153.2 million or 90 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings per share were $1.00, up from 57 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.



The company’s revenues were $3,016.6 million in the quarter, up 26% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.79%. The upside in sales can be attributed to the company’s pricing discipline to counter inflation and market share gains.

Segment Review

Revenues from the USA division rose around 31% year over year to $1,970.2 million in the quarter. The upside was primarily driven by pricing discipline and market share gains.



The EMEA segment raked in revenues of $547.2 million, up roughly 27% year over year, supported by pricing discipline in inflationary markets and market share gains.



Revenues from the Canada segment went up around 30% year over year to $298.2 million. The upside was led by pricing discipline and market share gains.



Revenues from the LATAM unit rose roughly 30% to $201 million, driven mainly by pricing discipline and the Sweetmix acquisition.

Financials

Univar ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $234.8 million, up around 13% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,484.2 million, up around 12% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities fell to $48.2 million in the reported quarter from $83.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The company repurchased shares worth $81 million during the quarter.

Outlook

The company expects adjusted EBITDA for third-quarter 2022 to be $240-$260 million. For 2022, adjusted EBITDA is now forecast in the band of $1,040-$1,080 million, up from $1,000-$1,050 million expected earlier. The guidance reflects strong operational execution, market share growth and cost management. The company also sees net free cash flow for 2022 in the range of $400-$450 million.

Price Performance

Univar’s shares have gained 7% over a year against 10.8% decline of the industry.



