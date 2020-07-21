Univar's Unit Selected as Distributor of Cleaning Products

Univar Solutions Inc.’s UNVR subsidiary, ChemPoint, has been appointed as the distributor of professional series of cleaning products by Gett Products.

Per the agreement, ChemPoint will market, sell and distribute Gett detergents and cleansers, expanding Gett’s presence in the professional cleaning market throughout North America. Further, ChemPoint aims to offer consistent lead times, supply and a wide variety of specialized packages for customers with commercial and industrial end-uses.

Per ChemPoint’s management, it anticipates to transform the go-to market strategy and revolutionize customer engagement, using creative technologies and concentrating on digital modernization.

Notably, Gett professional cleaners are made in the United States and are the latest addition to ChemPoint's already expansive portfolio. Further, these are biodegradable and phosphate-free.

Univar’s shares have lost 14.1% over a year compared with a 5.6% decline recorded by its industry.

Univar, on its first-quarter earnings call, withdrew its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance on the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Moreover, for 2020, the company reduced its capital expenditure expectation to $95-$115 million from $120-$130 million.

