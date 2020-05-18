Univar (UNVR) to Distribute Vorasurf Silicone Surfactants

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has been recently appointed as the exclusive distributor of Vorasurf Silicone Polyurethane Additives from Dow across North America. Dow's silicone additives and surfactants allow better foam properties and also complement Univar’s existing elastomers product line.



Vorasurf Silicone Polyurethane Additives is ideal for use in various applications including mattresses, footwear and automotive interiors, rigid foam found in refrigeration and insulation. Silicone surfactants add various levels of rigidness and flexibility to products that employ polyurethane foam formulation. These essential additives improve nucleation and emulsification. They also prevent coalescence, boost ingredient compatibility, stabilize cell membranes and minimize surface tension in various types of foam.



The distribution deal enables Univar to further boost its partnership with Dow to address the needs of North American customers and drive new growth opportunities.



Univar’s shares have lost 42.8% over a year compared with 27.5% decline recorded by its industry.





Univar’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell 6.1% year over year to 31 cents in first-quarter 2020. Nevertheless, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents.



The chemical maker’s revenues rose 2.4% year over year to $2,211.2 million in the quarter. It also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,076 million.



The company withdrew its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.



Moreover, it reduced its expected capital expenditure to $95-$115 million from $120-$130 million for 2020.



Univar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Newmont Corporation NEM and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Agnico Eagle has an expected earnings growth rate of 75.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 66.7% in the past year.



Newmont has an expected earnings growth rate of 85.6% for 2020. Its shares have returned 117.8% in the past year.



Franco-Nevada has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 98.4% in the past year.



