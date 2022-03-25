Univar (UNVR) to Boost Portfolio With Dow Organics Partnership

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR recently inked a deal to distribute Dow Organics' portfolio in Brazil. The deal covers brands such as Cellosize, Foamysense, Ecosense, Aculyn, Versene and more, which are used in the beauty and personal care market.

Univar can support customers with application and product development, quality testing, performance benchmarking, rapid prototyping and more by distributing the Dow Organics product lines in Brazil.

The partnership with suppliers like Dow enables Univar to offer hair care, sun care, skin care and cleansing market customers with more sustainable, unique, inspirational and authentic beauty and personal care ingredient solutions and formulations based on the latest market trends, functional needs and industry regulatory requirements.

Dow Organic’s product line for beauty and personal care goods includes 13 brands linked with the increasing social conscience calling for products, which impart minimal environmental impact without affecting performance.

Univar stated that its partnership with Dow Organics marks a key step for its Beauty & Personal Care business in Brazil, because it considerably enhances its portfolio with more sustainable and biodegradable raw materials.

Shares of Univar have gained 53.3% in the past year against a 1% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA for first-quarter 2022 in the range of $260-$280 million. For 2022, adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $860-$890 million. Its adjusted EBITDA was $797.7 million in 2021. The company also sees net free cash flow for 2022 in a range of $430-$445 million.

Univar also expects to achieve the targeted $120 million in annual net synergies from the Nexeo acquisition by early 2022 and anticipates continued strong liquidity.

Univar Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Univar Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Univar Solutions Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Univar currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are The Mosaic Company MOS, AdvanSix Inc. ASIX and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI.

Mosaic has a projected earnings growth rate of 125% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS' current-year earnings has been revised 33.3% upward in the past 60 days.

Mosaic beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 3.7%, on average. MOS has rallied around 120.1% in a year and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 64.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX’s current-year earnings has been revised 58% upward in the past 60 days.

AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 23.6%. ASIX has surged 96.5% in a year. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Allegheny, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an expected earnings growth rate of 661.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's earnings for the current year has been revised 45.6% upward in the past 60 days.

Allegheny beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 127.2%. ATI has rallied around 25.5% over a year.

