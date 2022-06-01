Univar (UNVR) to be Distributor for Cabot's Carbon Black Products

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has been appointed as distributor of Cabot Corporation's CBT specialty carbon black products for the plastics and batteries markets in Brazil.

The deal adds to the companies' current relationship and will provide customers innovative materials and solutions that help improve sustainability and product performance.

Cabot's specialty carbon black products are utilized for several applications in the automotive market, including helping better the efficiency, durability, performance and lifetime of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries. In addition to batteries, the usefulness of carbon black products makes it compatible with other specialty applications such as plastics, consumer electronics and industrial parts, delivering value through various functionalities including color, ultraviolet protection, surface smoothness and conductivity.

Univar stated that it is confident that its customers will benefit from the consistent focus it brings within the plastic compounding and battery markets, supported by strong local and technical support and commercial excellence.

In its last earnings call, the company stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA for second-quarter 2022 to be $270-$290 million. For 2022, adjusted EBITDA is projected in the band of $1,000-$1,050 million. The guidance considers anticipated continued strong business conditions, market share growth and benefits from Nexeo net synergies. The company also sees net free cash flow for 2022 in the range of $400-$450 million.

