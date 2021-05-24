Univar (UNVR) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR scaled a fresh 52-week high of $27.41 on May 21, before closing the session at $27.20.

The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a market cap of around $4.6 billion. It also has an expected long-term earnings per share growth rate of 14%.

The stock has surged 91.8% in the past year against 67.3% rise of the industry.

What’s Driving UNVR?

Better-than-expected earnings performance in the first quarter, upbeat outlook and buoyant prospects from the Nexeo acquisition have contributed to the rise in Univar’s shares.

Univar’s adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share in the first quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. The company, in May, stated that it now expects adjusted EBITDA between $680 million and $700 million for 2021, up from the prior view of $630-$650 million. It also projects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $180-$190 million for second-quarter 2021.

Net free cash flow for the year is also projected in the band of $280-$300 million. Univar expects an improvement in volumes on the reopening of the North America and European economies.

Univar is likely to gain from its continuous market expansion and acquisition. Notably, the acquisition of Nexeo Solutions will further enhance capabilities and accelerate its ability to create significant value for customers, supplier partners, employees and shareholders. Univar is progressing well with the integration of Nexeo. The company expects to achieve annual net synergy from Nexeo of $120 million by early 2022.

Univar is focused on cost-cutting, expense management and productivity actions, which are helping the company minimize operational costs and boost margins. It is taking a number of actions to reduce costs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic including reduction in travel and other discretionary spending.

The company is also poised to benefit from chemical price inflation due to disruption in the supply chain. Moreover, Univar saw higher gross margins across all segments in the quarter, partly driven by the price inflation. It expects to continue to benefit from chemical price inflation in the second quarter of 2021 amid persistent supply chain disruptions.

Univar Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Univar Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Univar Solutions Inc. Quote

