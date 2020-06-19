Univar (UNVR) Set to Distribute Wax Products of Poth Hille

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has been appointed as the distributor of wax products by Poth Hille & Co., Ltd. throughout Russia, Turkey, Europe and Ukraine.

The portfolio to be distributed by Univar consists of a broad range of natural and conventional waxes for skincare and cosmetic products. Notably, the addition will expand the company’s comprehensive offering of personal care and beauty products throughout the region.

Per Univar’s management, the distribution deal will help Poth Hille to expand their wax-based solutions to a broader geographical region. Moreover, it expects to bring the waxes into Europe, moving ahead.

Univar’s local product knowledge, extensive distribution network and comprehensive technical support are expected to offer a great opportunity to create new wax-based solutions on rising demand for certified natural, bio-based, plant-based and renewable ingredients, providing even greater value to customers.

The company’s shares have lost 17.3% over a year compared with a 14.5% decline recorded by its industry.

Univar, on its first-quarter earnings call, withdrew its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance on the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Moreover, for 2020, the company reduced its expected capital expenditure to $95-$115 million from $120-$130 million.

