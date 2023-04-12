Univar (UNVR) Picked by Patcham as Sole US Distributor of PATcat

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has announced that it has been chosen by Patcham USA as the exclusive distributor of the latter’s PATcat metal catalysts in the United States. These metal catalysts, which are available in both tin and tin-free varieties, are utilized to enhance the characteristics of polyurethane systems. These catalysts will expand Univar Solutions' already robust portfolio of polyurethane additives.



By entering into an agreement for the distribution of PATcat catalysts, UNVR is not only expanding its portfolio of high-performance and versatile polyurethane systems but is also offering its customers access to a broad range of complementary products, as well as its knowledgeable sales team and application-specific technical support. The firm expects that the move will assist in creating new avenues for growth opportunities.



UNVR’s shares have gained 13.1% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 3.6%.



Univar, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects strong operational execution, market share gains and savings from its Value Capture Program. The company expects adjusted EBITDA for first-quarter 2023 to be $200-$220 million. For 2023, adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $900-$930 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Univar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS, Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD and Linde plc LIN. ZEUS and STLD sport a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while LIN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Olympic Steel’s shares have gained 31.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEUS’ current-year earnings has been revised 33.1% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2% on average.



Steel Dynamic’s shares have gained 23.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD’s current-year earnings has been revised 33% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3% on average.



Linde’s shares have gained 12.3% in the past year. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 2.5% upward in the past 60 days.



LIN topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6% on average.













