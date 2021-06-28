Univar (UNVR) Partners With Tata Chemicals for Health Ingredients

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has announced an expanded distribution agreement with Tata Chemicals Ltd., per which the former will be the exclusive distributor of Tata's range of pre-biotic dietary fibers, Fossence and Gossence, across the Eastern and Central United States. Notably, the agreement follows the companies' existing relationship in Canada.

These fibers are produced using Tata Chemical’s indigenously developed whole-cell fermentation technology. These dietary fibers are meant to aid the growth of a healthy microbiome, besides providing other benefits like assistance with sugar reduction. These health products have a broad-based application in areas such as dietary supplements, functional foods, nutraceuticals, confectionaries and pet food. Their addition to the former’s specialty ingredients portfolio provides added alternatives to U.S. food and nutraceutical manufacturers to help them cater to growing trends in health, wellness and nutrition.



Univar’s technical proficiency and market outreach along with Tata’s dedication toward sustainable manufacturing and its patented bio-fermentation technology will bring value addition to customers in the future through innovative wellness solutions and development opportunities. Through the partnership with Univar, Tata Chemicals will provide customers with quicker access and outstanding customer service.



Shares of Univar have surged 54.5% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 47.9%. Its earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 35.2%.

In the last-quarter earnings call, the company reported that it expects an improvement in volumes on the reopening of the North American and European economies. It is also actively managing its expenses to maintain its financial strength. Notably, the acquisition of Nexeo Solutions will further enhance capabilities and accelerate its ability to create significant value for customers, supplier partners, employees and shareholders. Univar is progressing well with the integration of Nexeo's chemical distribution customers, suppliers and support functions and expects to achieve $120 million in annual net synergies by early 2022.

