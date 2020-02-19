Univar (UNVR) Expands Pharmaceutical Ingredients in EMEA

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR announced the expansion of its Pharmaceutical Ingredients as a Dedicated Industry Vertical across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Through the launch, the company continues to invest in its dedicated model.

The new group allows Univar to serve the pharmaceutical ingredients market worldwide with expertise in all major regions. This is supported by a global network of state-of-the-art Solutions Centers geared to meet the increasing demand of customers.

Univar now has a fully worldwide approach for the pharmaceutical ingredients market due to the combination of the new industry vertical team with the already successful organizations operating in North and Latin America.

Per management, the organizational alignment will improve efficiency and increase emphasis on the needs of customers and suppliers of pharmaceutical ingredients. It will also strengthen the company’s commitment to be a responsible provider of solutions.

Notably, Univar launched the business line with its dedicated management, resources and approach to the market to create greater value through specialization.

The company envisions that the expertise provided by a dedicated sales and technical team will strengthen its relationships with suppliers and customers. Notably, the change was made to adapt to the change in market needs and offer a greater depth of focus, eventually bringing value to its suppliers and customers.

Univar’s emphasis on Pharma provides a guarantee to suppliers and customers that it proactively handles short-term regulatory changes and the impacts of the same on its business.

The company’s shares have dipped 5.9% over a year compared with a 29% decline recorded by its industry.

In November 2019, Univar revised the adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2019, factoring in the lower-than-expected demand for chemicals and ingredients. Further, it expects adjusted EBITDA of $700-$725 million for the year compared with $725-$740 million mentioned earlier.

Moreover, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $155-$180 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, suggesting a rise from $144 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

