Univar (UNVR) Expands Deal With Ingredion for PureCircle Stevia

Univar Solutions Inc.’s UNVR subsidiary, Univar B.V., has recently announced the expansion of its agreement with Ingredion Inc. for the distribution of PureCircle stevia products. The deal makes Univar B.V. the exclusive distributor of the stevia products of PureCircle in specific countries in Europe.

PureCircle's wide range of sweeteners, used in various beverages, dairy and savory products, and sports nutrition amplifies Univar Solutions' specialty food ingredients portfolio.

Notably, Stevia is a zero-calorie, plant-based, natural alternative to artificial sweeteners.

Ingredion is a global provider of value-added ingredient solutions, which saw net sales of $6 billion last year. It is committed to harnessing the potential of people, nature and technology to create products. It has been providing PureCircle's stevia sweeteners, including those produced with its proprietary Starleaf stevia plant.

A combination of Univar’s reach in the local market and the technical and logistical support with PureCircle’s combined supply chain and expertise will result in delivering premium-quality, innovative and sustainable food and beverage products.

Both companies are optimistic about this partnership since they believe that it will better position them to serve their customers by offering them a broader range of ingredient solutions and helping them overcome their formulation challenges.

Shares of Univar have shot up 92.4% in a year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 65.4%. Its earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 35.2%.





In the first quarter of 2021, Univar recorded adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, rising from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. The company’s revenues were $2,155.4 million in the quarter, down around 3% year over year.



Univar expects an improvement in volumes on the reopening of the North American and European economies. It is also actively managing its expenses to maintain its financial strength and expects to achieve $120 million in annual Nexeo net synergies by early 2022.

Univar Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Univar Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Univar Solutions Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Univar holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other similar-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Cabot Corporation CBT, Dow Inc. DOW and Olin Corporation OLN. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cabot has a projected earnings growth rate of 125.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared around 82.3% in a year.

Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of 261.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have jumped around 89.5% in a year.

Olin has a projected earnings growth rate of 473.3% for the current year. The company’s shares have seen a surge of 295.9% in a year.

