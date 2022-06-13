Univar (UNVR) Expands Collaboration With BASF, Boosts Portfolio

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR announced that it would become the exclusive distributor for BASF's Chemical Intermediates' Glyoxal in the United States and Canada. Per this deal, BASF and Univar will expand their partnership to better serve customers through a range of sustainable solutions across various applications.

BASF's Glyoxal is used by customers as a highly efficient cross-linking agent in the textiles, disinfection, paper, leather, cosmetics and epoxy industries. Glyoxal helps customers attain a variety of benefits in its formulation, including flexibility, improved viscosity, anti-wrinkle and softening and moisture resistance.

Shares of Univar have gained 11.6% in the past year against a 9.2% decline of the industry.



In its last earnings call, Univar stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA for second-quarter 2022 to be $270-$290 million. For 2022, adjusted EBITDA is projected in the band of $1,000-$1,050 million. The guidance considers anticipated continued strong business conditions, market share growth and benefits from net synergies from the Nexeo acquisition.

Univar remains focused on cost-cutting, expense management and productivity actions, which is helping the company minimize operational costs and boost margins. The company expects productivity actions to help it achieve adjusted EBITDA margins of more than 9% in 2022.

The company also sees net free cash flow for 2022 in the range of $400-$450 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Univar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI, Nutrien Ltd. NTR and The Chemours Company CC.

Allegheny has a projected earnings growth rate of 1,030.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's current-year earnings has been revised 40% upward in the past 60 days.

Allegheny’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 128.9%, on average. ATI has gained around 8.5% in a year and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Nutrien has a projected earnings growth rate of 175.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 31.1% upward in the past 60 days.

Nutrien’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.8%. NTR has gained 35.7% in a year. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Chemours, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's earnings for the current year has been revised 15.2% upward in the past 60 days.

Chemours’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 28.7%. CC has gained around 12.2% over a year.

