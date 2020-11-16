Univar (UNVR) Enters New Agreement With Fluid Energy Group

Univar Solutions Inc.’s UNVR subsidiary, Europe, Univar Solutions B.V., entered into a blending, production and distribution agreement with Fluid Energy Group for the Enviro-Syn Modified/Synthetic Acid product line. The deal expands Univar’s portfolio of advanced specialty chemical solutions.

Further, Univar has been appointed as Fluid’s blender, distributor and producer for Enviro-Syn HCR Modified/Synthetic Acid systems and associated products in certain European countries including France, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Iberia, Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Nordics and the U.K.

Enviro-Syn technologies are designed to improve and provide effective alternatives to conventional, highly hazardous, commodity acids and alkali products. For instance, Enviro-Syn HCR and Modified Caustic systems provide better technical properties compared with traditional caustic soda and hydrochloric acid in terms of lower fuming and disassociation rates along with many other technical aspects.

Moreover, many of these product lines are non-corrosive to dermal tissues. They have ultra-low corrosion properties on various materials, which reduce corrosion related problems. Fluid's patented products are biodegradable, non-volatile, environmentally responsible and demonstrate low toxicity.

The modified acid and alkali systems have established global applications in the oil and gas industry along with many other industries including food and beverage, water treatment, household and industrial cleaning and construction.

Univar’s shares have lost 25% in a year against 1.1% rise recorded by the industry.

