Univar (UNVR) Enters Into Expanded Agreement With EverGrain

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR recently announced an agreement with EverGrain. The terms of the agreement name Univar as the exclusive distributor for EverGrain’s portfolio of plant-based protein and fiber ingredients in Latin America. The agreement marks an extension of the company’s successful partnership with EverGrain.

The portfolio of EverGrain will help Univar expand its range of plant-based food and nutraceutical products across Latin America. Moreover, it will enable the company to cater to the increasing demand and emerging market trends in sustainable food supplies as well as plant-based offerings.

The agreement includes a number of products like EverPro, EverVita Pro and EverVita Fiber which have varied applications in beverages, bread, cakes, tortillas and pasta.

EverGrain manufactures nutritious and functional ingredients for food and beverage products. The agreement with Univar enables it to widen the reach of its plant-based ingredients to Latin America and other regions globally. As partners, the companies can offer sustainable, nutritious, and functional protein and fiber-rich ingredient solutions to more consumers.

Univar’s technical team is fully equipped to support EverGrain’s products and customers’ formulation needs and looks forward to meet the demands of its food and beverage customers for plant-based ingredients in Latin America.

Shares of Univar have declined 6.2% in the past year compared with 21.2% rise of the industry.

Univar is expected to benefit from market expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company is also focused on expense management and productivity actions. It also has a strong liquidity position. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140-$145 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Univar projects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $629-$634 million for 2020.

Univar Inc. Price and Consensus

Univar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Univar Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Univar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, BHP Group BHP and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.

Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 74.2% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged around 145.8% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BHP has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained around 32.8% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 189.4% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied around 51.3% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP): Get Free Report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.