Univar (UNVR) Enters Into Deal With Kalsec, Boosts Portfolio

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR recently broadened its Ingredients & Specialties (I&S) portfolio through a new exclusive distribution agreement with Kalsec, Inc. in Mexico. Post the signing of the deal, Univar will become the sole and exclusive distributor of Kalsec products in Mexico, including their Taste and Sensory Solutions, Colors and Food Protection business units.

The partnership with Kalsec is expected to help Univar deliver on its Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives through responsible product sourcing and long-term supplier partnerships. Kalsec meets the highest verified standards of sustainability, social responsibility, innovation and community engagement as one of only 4,000-plus businesses certified as a B Corporation. This deal is expected to bring new representation in Mexico markets for Univar.

Kalsec's products are derived from natural herbs, spices and vegetables and are converted into easy-to-use liquid extracts. Its expertise and resources include a range of natural, innovative products and solutions to meet the issues faced by food and beverage producers worldwide. The inclusion of Kalsec’s innovative products brings a variety of ingredients to Univar’s leading specialty portfolio for food and beverage manufacturers at the cutting edge of the industry and culinary trends.

In its last earnings call, Univar stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA for second-quarter 2022 to be $270-$290 million. For 2022, adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $1,000-$1,050 million. The guidance considers anticipated continued strong business conditions, market share growth and benefits from net synergies from the Nexeo acquisition.

The company also projects net free cash flow for 2022 in the range of $400-$450 million.

Univar benefits from market share gains, operational execution, cost minimization and a robust liquidity position. Chemical price inflation and higher industrial demand also contribute to its top-line growth. Univar also focuses on cost-cutting, expense management and productivity actions, helping the company minimize operational costs and boost margins.

