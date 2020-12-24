Univar (UNVR) Enters Into a Agreement with Dow Coating

Univar Solutions Inc.’s UNVR subsidiary Univar B.V. recently announced its distribution agreement with Dow Coating Materials, a unit of Dow Inc. DOW. The latter has authorized Univar as distributor for all coatings applications in the U.K. and Ireland as well as for industrial coatings applications in Turkey.

The agreement includes all products of renowned brands of the company namely PRIMAL, EVOQUE, MAINCOTE, FASTRACK, ROPAQUE, OROTAN and ACRYSOL. This range of European products provides solutions across architectural, industrial and wood coating applications.

Univar’s agreement with Dow will help customers in the U.K., Ireland and Turkey gain access to a wider product portfolio.

The agreement will commence in January 2021 and widen Univar’s product range consisting of industry-leading silicones, pigments, fillers, and other resins with utility in architectural, industrial and wood coating.

With Univar, Dow managed to find a distributor that fulfils requirements of market leadership, innovation in technology, and excellent customer service.

Shares of Univar have declined 23.5% in the past year compared with 8.8% rise of the industry.

Univar is expected to benefit from market expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company is also focused on expense management and productivity actions. It also has a strong liquidity position. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140-$145 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Univar projects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $629-$634 million for 2020.

Univar Inc. Price and Consensus

Univar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Univar Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

UNVR currently sports a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some other better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space are Bunge Limited BG and Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW.

Bunge has a projected earnings growth rate of 43% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 13.5% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clearwater has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,960.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 71.3% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Univar Inc. (UNVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.