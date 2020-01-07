Univar (UNVR) Closes Sale of Environmental Sciences Business

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has completed the sale of its Environmental Sciences business to affiliates of AEA Investors LP for $195 million. The company announced the deal in December 2019.

Univar will use the net proceeds from the deal to pay down existing debt, per its previously stated plan.

With the completion of the transaction, Univar will now focus more on its core chemical and ingredient distribution businesses.

Notably, the company, in December 2019, noted that the divestiture will be a 'win-win' for Environmental Sciences’ dedicated employees, supplier partners and loyal customers. Also, the transaction’s total economic benefit is expected to be enhanced by cost avoidance opportunities.

The Environmental Sciences business is a leading pest management business based in Austin, TX. The business serves the expanding pest control market with unmatched products and services as well as educational and technology resources.

In connection with the deal, Piper Jaffray & Co. and Stinson LLP acted as the financial advisor and legal counselor, respectively, for Univar.

Univar’s shares have gained 22% over a year against a 22.3% decline recorded by its industry.

In November 2019, the company revised the adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2019, factoring in the lower-than-expected demand for chemicals and ingredients. Further, Univar expects adjusted EBITDA of $700-$725 million for the year compared with $725-$740 million mentioned earlier.

Moreover, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $155-$180 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, suggesting rise from $144 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

