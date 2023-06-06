Univar (UNVR) Closes Buyout of Turkish Distributor Kale Kimya

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR announced the completion of its acquisition of Turkish specialty chemicals distributor Kale Kimya. It is a well-known regional specialty chemicals distributor in the Beauty & Personal Care, and Home and Industrial Cleaning markets.



Univar's investment in Kale Kimya expands the company's existing specialty footprint in Turkey and contributes to the company's goal of becoming a major specialty chemical distributor in the EMEA area.



This acquisition expands Univar's supplier and client relationships, improves its portfolio, and expands its services in the Life Sciences and Industrial Solutions verticals. This is a key step in remaining at the forefront of shifting market trends as well as evolving customer demands, UNVR noted.



Shares of the company have gained 10.2% over the past year against the 10.4% decline of its industry.



Univar, in March 2023, agreed to be acquired by Apollo Funds in an all-cash transaction valued at $8.1 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to UNVR shareholders’ approval and regulatory clearances. The company, on its first-quarter call, did not provide guidance due to the pending merger transaction.



Univar noted that it remains focused on delivering its business strategy and leveraging its global strengths in ingredients and specialties.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



