Univar (UNVR) Buys Kale Kimya, Expands Product Portfolios

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR acquired Kale Kimya, a Turkey-based specialty chemicals distributor. Terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

This acquisition will help Univar to expand its Beauty and Personal Care, Home and Industrial Cleaning portfolios. Through the top-notch formulation laboratory capabilities and technical expertise of Kale Kimya, Univar can offer extensive products like surfactants, actives, emulsifiers, preservatives, UV filters, fragrances, polymers, conditioners, esters and emollients in the market.

The company expects its Ingredients and Specialty business to grow further and boost its geographic footprint through this acquisition. It anticipates that investment in Kale Kimya will help the company capitalize on changing consumer trends in the market. UNVR also expects to serve its consumer efficiently in the region through experience and knowledge of Kale Kimya.

Both Univar and Kale Kimya share market-leading reputations, expert technical support, a spirit of innovation and relentless dedication, which are expected to aid the two companies in providing exceptional customer service.

UNVR’s shares have gained 21.1% in the past year, outperforming industry’s growth of 4.1%.



Univar, in its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects strong operational execution, market share gains and savings from cost management. The company expects its adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be between $180 million and $200 million. For full-year 2022, UNVR expects its adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1,050 million to $1,080 million compared with $1,040-$1,080 million expected earlier.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Univar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Better-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Nucor Corporation NUE, Commercial Metals Company CMC and Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM. All three stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Nucor’s shares have gained 65.5% in the past year. The company has a projected earnings growth rate of 21.5% for the current year. NUE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.4% on average.

Commercial Metals’ shares have gained 54.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC’s current fiscal-year earnings has been revised 9.9% upward in the past 60 days. Commercial Metals beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters.It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.7% on average.

Cal-Maine’s shares have gained 37.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALM’s earnings for the current fiscal has been revised 73.8% upward in the past 60 days. The company has a projected earnings growth rate of 417.7% for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine topped Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last fourth quarters while missing once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3% on average.







