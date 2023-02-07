Univar (UNVR) Buys ChemSol, Grows Central American Presence

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has acquired ChemSol Group (“ChemSol”), a leading ingredients and specialty chemicals distributor, to expand its footprint in Central America as well as enhance its Ingredients and Specialties product offering. The terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.



The company anticipates that through this strategic acquisition, it will be able to boost formulation and commercial offerings across key growth markets like beauty and personal care, pharmaceutical excipients, food, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers, lubricants and metalworking fluids.



Univar stated that this acquisition strengthened its Ingredients and Specialty product portfolios and enhanced its position as a strategic partner to its suppliers and customers. The company also stated that it remains focused on finding solutions to some toughest challenges and remains ahead of industry-specific trends as well as regulatory changes through sustainable solutions, continuous innovation, a global network of technical expertise and customer support.



Both Univar and ChemSol share a focus on value-added services, continuous improvement and environmental responsibility through which the two companies anticipate meeting the evolving needs of customers in Central America.



UNVR’s shares have gained 22.9% in the past year, outperforming industry’s growth of 6.5%.





Univar, in its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects strong operational execution, market share gains and savings from cost management. The company expects its adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be between $180 million and $200 million. For full-year 2022, UNVR expects its adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1,050 million to $1,080 million compared with $1,040-$1,080 million expected earlier.

