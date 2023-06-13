Univar (UNVR) Boosts Portfolio With Grace's SYLOID FP Silica

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has announced an agreement with W. R. Grace & Co. to distribute Grace's SYLOID FP silica in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets across most European countries. This agreement expands upon the existing global partnership between Univar Solutions and Grace that already covers the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and the majority of Europe.



Grace's SYLOID FP silica is a highly efficient and versatile excipient used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. It effectively addresses challenges related to powder flow and caking. This engineered hydrated silicon dioxide is produced under controlled conditions and meets various regulatory requirements. With high chemical purity and performance, SYLOID FP silica offers multiple benefits in formulations.



The excipient is easy to incorporate and provides optimal performance as a glidant, a carrier for active ingredients, tableting aid, a thickener, and a disintegrant. It improves the handling, adsorption, and dissolution of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. By utilizing SYLOID FP silica, the number of excipients needed in formulations can be minimized, simplifying the manufacturing process. This ultimately enhances the efficacy of the final dosage form by improving its overall performance.



Univar Solutions has gained 25.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.8% rise in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Univar entered into a definitive agreement, to be acquired by Apollo Funds for approximately $8.1 billion in an all-cash transaction in March 2023. UNVR’s shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash for every share of the company’s common stock under the deal terms. The acquisition has received approval from Univar shareholders, as well as antitrust regulatory approvals from the United States, Brazil, Canada, China, the EU, and Mexico, along with foreign direct investment approval from Italy. Regulatory approvals are pending in Turkey. Foreign direct investment approvals from the United States (Committee on Foreign Investment), France and Spain are also needed. Univar expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to the fulfilment of all necessary conditions.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include L.B. Foster FSTR, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Koppers Holding Inc. KOP and Linde Plc LIN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for L.B. Foster’s current-year earnings has been revised 47.4% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings for FSTR is currently pegged at 53 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 112.5%. The company’s shares have popped around 12% over the past year. FSTR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 140.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Koppers’ current-year earnings is currently pegged at $4.40, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.64%, on average. Shares of KOP have gained 32% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Linde’s current-year earnings has been revised 5.1% upward in the past 60 days. LIN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with an average earnings surprise being 6.9%. The company’s shares have gained 22.5% in the past year.

