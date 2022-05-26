Univar (UNVR) & Angus Expand Distribution Deal in Europe

Univar Solutions Inc.’s UNVR subsidiary, Europe, Univar B.V. announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with Angus Chemical Company. The latter is a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals for life sciences, home and personal care and industrial markets. The deal has been expanded to include the pan-European Homecare & Industrial Cleaning (HIC) market.

This agreement will facilitate Univar to provide its customers with extended access to specialty cleaning ingredients and comprehensive technical innovation and sourcing support.

Per the deal, Univar customers across Europe will now have access to Angus' specialty additives, which are geared to improve cleaning products’ performance, safety profile and stability, even in the most demanding applications.

The deal broadens Univar’s relationship with Angus, which currently serves customers in the Beauty & Personal Care and Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers and Rubber & Plastic Additives markets. Angus’ unique portfolio of globally registered amino alcohol additives meets complex HIC formulating requirements and complements Univar’s wide specialty ingredients and solutions offering.

In its last earnings call, the company stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA for second-quarter 2022 to be $270-$290 million. For 2022, adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $1,000-$1,050 million. The guidance considers anticipated continued strong business conditions, market share growth and benefits from Nexeo net synergies. The company also sees net free cash flow for 2022 in the range of $400-$450 million.

