Univar (UNVR) and Arylessence Sign Distribution Agreement

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Arylessence in the United States and Canada. The agreement pertains to the distribution of Arylessence fragrance in chosen product formats. The fragrance products are set to widen Univar’s range of homecare and industrial cleaning chemistries from premier specialty ingredient suppliers worldwide.



The partnership showcases Arylessence fragrances, tested and approved for usage in products of household, industrial, hospital cleaning, with applications in dish soaps, detergents, air fresheners and car washes.



Univar stated that both Univar and Arylessence are customer solutions-oriented companies and their portfolio and sensory strategies align to widen solutions for homecare and industrial cleaning manufacturers. They look forward to leverage their geographic reach, sales, service and technical formulation capabilities to grow their businesses together.



As part of this collaboration, Univar will carry an entire line of Arylessence fragrance that are compliant with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Program that supports consumer desire for environmentally preferred “green” cleaning formulations.



Univar’s third-quarter adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. The company is expected to benefit from market expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company is also focused on expense management and productivity actions. It also has a strong liquidity position. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140-$145 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. It also forecasts adjusted EBITDA in the band of $629-$634 million for 2020.

