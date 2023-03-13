Univar (UNVR) Agrees to Distribute Leprino's Food Ingredients

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has entered into a distribution agreement with Leprino Foods Company, which allows it to expand its food ingredients portfolio. Leprino Foods has selected Univar as the authorized distributor for its nutritional ingredients and dairy products, including lactose, sweet whey, whey protein concentrates and isolate, micellar casein and milkfat globule membrane across the United States and Canada.



These products are commonly used in applications, including nutraceutical blends, sports and animal nutrition products, commercial food and beverage and are also found in many foods and beverages sought by health-conscious consumers.



Through this distribution agreement, customers will have access to Foodology through Univar’s centralized distribution network and custom supply chain solutions offered by the company. Food brands of all sizes, from expansive specialty ingredients portfolio to innovative recipe formulation and testing, can benefit from Foodology. Customers and suppliers gain broader access than just a distributor and can enjoy a value-added partnership. Customers will also be better positioned to deliver food and beverage dairy solutions across the United States and Canada by accessing Leprino Food’s nutrient-rich dairy products.



The company stated that through its agreement with Leprino Foods, consumers have expanded access to more in-demand food ingredients. The company also noted that this collaboration has allowed it to match its supplier’s products with its customers’ needs. Through Univar’s North American distribution presence, Leprino Foods can expand its reach and help customers overcome their dairy formulation challenges.



UNVR’s shares have gained 0.7% in the past year compared with industry’s growth of 2.5%.



Univar, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects strong operational execution, market share gains and savings from its Value Capture Program. The company expects adjusted EBITDA for first-quarter 2023 to be $200-$220 million. For 2023, adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $900-$930 million.

