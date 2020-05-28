Univar to Distribute Valio's Eila Lactose-Free Milk Powders
Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Eila lactose-free milk powders by Valio, Ltd. across a number of European countries.
Notably, the product range will enable food producers to offer new recipes that cater to the increasing consumer trend regarding lactose-free products.
The distribution deal enables Univar to cater to the needs of producers who are seeking an increasing quantity of lactose-free solutions. It is also expected to create opportunities in the food industry.
Eila PRO lactose-free milk powders are produced from fresh Finnish milk, utilizing Valio's proprietary technologies for an unchanged composition of milk minerals and a natural milk flavor.
Notably, Valio Eila lactose-free ingredients offer benefits such as helping in digestive comfort as well as providing nutritional value, protein enrichment and natural sugar reduction. Moreover, the ingredients offer an opportunity to lactose-intolerant individuals to enjoy dairy-based goods, without indigestion-induced adverse symptoms.
Per Univar’s management, Eila lactose-free ingredients will expand the company’s portfolio and increase value to clients who are looking for developing creative lactose-free recipes across various categories.
Univar’s shares have lost 29.6% over a year compared with a 17% decline recorded by its industry.
The company, on its first-quarter earnings call, withdrew its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance on the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
Moreover, it reduced its expected capital expenditure to $95-$115 million from $120-$130 million for 2020.
Univar Inc. Price and Consensus
Univar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Univar Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked companies in the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Equinox Gold Corp. EQX and Newmont Corporation NEM.
Agnico Eagle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a projected earnings growth rate of 75.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 53.5% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Equinox Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 65.5% for 2020. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s shares have rallied 53.5% in a year.
Newmont has a projected earnings growth rate of 82.6% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied around 86% in a year. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Newmont Corporation (NEM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Univar Inc. (UNVR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.