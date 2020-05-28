Univar to Distribute Valio's Eila Lactose-Free Milk Powders

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Eila lactose-free milk powders by Valio, Ltd. across a number of European countries.

Notably, the product range will enable food producers to offer new recipes that cater to the increasing consumer trend regarding lactose-free products.

The distribution deal enables Univar to cater to the needs of producers who are seeking an increasing quantity of lactose-free solutions. It is also expected to create opportunities in the food industry.

Eila PRO lactose-free milk powders are produced from fresh Finnish milk, utilizing Valio's proprietary technologies for an unchanged composition of milk minerals and a natural milk flavor.

Notably, Valio Eila lactose-free ingredients offer benefits such as helping in digestive comfort as well as providing nutritional value, protein enrichment and natural sugar reduction. Moreover, the ingredients offer an opportunity to lactose-intolerant individuals to enjoy dairy-based goods, without indigestion-induced adverse symptoms.

Per Univar’s management, Eila lactose-free ingredients will expand the company’s portfolio and increase value to clients who are looking for developing creative lactose-free recipes across various categories.

Univar’s shares have lost 29.6% over a year compared with a 17% decline recorded by its industry.

The company, on its first-quarter earnings call, withdrew its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance on the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Moreover, it reduced its expected capital expenditure to $95-$115 million from $120-$130 million for 2020.

