Univar to Distribute BioEstolide Products in United States

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR inked a distribution deal with Biosynthetic Technologies to expand the presence of the latter in the beauty and personal care market throughout the United States.

Per the agreement, Univar will market, sell, warehouse and assist Biosynthetic Technologies to complete the BioEstolide product line to cater to the demand for biobased personal care ingredients. Moreover, it anticipates the partnership to be a successful one and expects to achieve innovative growth moving ahead.

BioEstolide’s products are bio-based oils, with emollient performance characteristics and originate from a natural, non-GMO source. Notably, BioEstolide products are expected to have a substantial impact on the personal care marketplace.

Univar’s broad range of personal care and beauty portfolio as well as international network of suppliers offers a detailed, worldwide perspective on product, customer and formulation trends.

The company’s shares have lost 13.7% over a year compared with a 15.1% decline recorded by its industry.

Univar, on its first-quarter earnings call, withdrew its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance on the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Moreover, the company reduced its expected capital expenditure to $95-$115 million from $120-$130 million for 2020.

